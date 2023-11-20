‘Unfortunately it happened’: Shah Rukh Khan on Team India’s debacle at World Cup Final

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Shah Rukh Khan on Team India’s debacle at World Cup Final

Team India lost the match after showing a strong performance against Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Many celebrities took to social media to share their message for Team India. Many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shanaya Kapoor were at the stadium to support Team India. Team India, which performed brilliantly throughout the tournament, lost this match by 6 wickets. Soon after the game was over, many Bollywood stars lauded the efforts of Team India and wrote how they were proud of their journey in the World Cup 2023, this also included actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Shahrukh Khan praised the Indian cricket team for the way it played in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Shah Rukh wrote on X that it was an honor to see the way the Indian team played throughout this tournament. "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honor and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation," wrote SRK.

Other Bollywood actors like Kajol, and Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra also reacted to the World Cup loss and wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the Indian team played brilliantly throughout. Abhishek Bachchan wrote that a tough defeat after a brave effort. "Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your head high and thanks for the ride. Vivek Oberoi wrote that it was extremely heart-wrenching, a commendable game by Team India. Today could have been our big day, but through it all we will be our Men In Blue's biggest fans and the next Cup will be ours. Jai Hind," wrote AB

