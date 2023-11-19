IND vs AUS: Harbhajan Singh gets SLAMMED for 'sexist' remark on Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : X Harbhajan Singh is married to Bollywood diva Geeta Basra.

India and Australia locked horns on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans across the globe came to witness the high-octane World Cup final match at the world's biggest cricket stadium including Bollywood celebrities. Wives of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Anushka Sharma, and Athiya Shetty, were also present at the stadium to watch the game and several pictures and videos of them cheering Team India trended high on social media. The two were even sitting next to each other in the stands. But Harbhajan Singh, who was on the Hindi commentary box, made a 'sexist' remark about the two actresses, which has not gone down well with many people on the internet.

While on commentary, Harbhajan said, ''they have no knowledge of cricket they are probably talking about movies.''

Soon after this, Harbhajan is getting flak from everyone on X (formerly Twitter) for his remarks on Anushka and Athiya.

Meanwhile, Australia outshined India at the World Cup Final and clinched the trophy for the sixth time. After winning the toss, they chose to bowl first and restricted India for just 240 runs. However, Indian bowlers tried defended the low total in the first Powerplay by taking three important wickets.

But things checked after Travis Michael Head came out in the middle and built a strong partnership with Marnus Labuschagne for the fourth wicket.

Australia chased down the 241 target easily and won the game by six wickets. Hearts of Indian fans in the stadium and millions who watched the game from home broke after losing the final match.

Virat Kohli was declared the Player Of The Tournament.

