Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has THIS to say about spinoff series House of the Dragon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAMEOFTHRONES House of Dragon, Jon Snow of Game of Thrones

When Game of Thrones' prequel was announced, many had their doubts. However, upon the release of The House of Dragon, the show received praise from audience and critics alike. Based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, the 10-episode series is the remarkable, turbulent story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones. The series is a gripping saga that takes us deep into the extraordinary world of Westeros and explores the Targaryen family - the all-powerful dragon riders who are the seemingly invincible rulers of the seven kingdoms. Bitter rivalries, jealousy, lust, the quest for power, and betrayal will tear the Targaryens apart and threaten to destroy a dynasty that has ruled unchallenged for a century.

Recently, Kit Harrington, the actor who became a global name after appearing as Jon Snow in GoT was asked about The House of Dragon. Sharing his opinion about the prequel, the actor told Entertainment Tonight Canada, “I’m really enjoying it. My friend Miguel showrun it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job. It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that.”

Meanwhile, RR Martin has confirmed working on a show with Kit Harrington's character Jon Snow. "Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development," Martin wrote in his personal blog in June, reports 'Deadline'. "Our working title for the show is SNOW."

In the entry on his blog, the author on whose books the award-winning blockbuster was based, teased out a few more details of the potential series, which seems to be much further along than previously presumed.

For one thing, reiterating what the series' star Emilia Clarke said, Martin shared that it was Harington himself who initiated the idea for the new show.

The scribe once called the 'American Tolkien' by Time magazine also revealed that Snow is partially staffed up.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington (sic) who brought the idea to us," the self-described "way too busy," Martin wrote. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet... but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

"SNOW has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked... until now," Martin noted.

Latest Entertainment News