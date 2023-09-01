Gadar 2 for Oscars? Director Anil Sharma feels Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film 'deserves it'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2 for Oscars?

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is refusing to slow down at the box office and director Anil Sharma revealed that many fans have called him up, urging him to 'send' Gadar 2 to the Oscars. With a business of over Rs 8 crore on Thursday, the film is inching towards the Rs 500 crore milestone. Also starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles, Gadar 2 released last month with positive reviews. While the film has earned huge and is continuing to doing so, Anil Sharma it would still be nice to be acknowledged by getting an award.

Speaking to Indian Express, the director said, "People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it. But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story." For the unversed, that year, Aamir Khan's Lagaan was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards.

Gadar 2 box office

Gadar 2 on Thursday minted Rs 8.10 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 482.45 crore. Since, there is no big threatical releases this Friday, the movie is expected to have a phenomenal run at the box office until the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' next week. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is now inching closer towards the Rs 500-crore mark. On August 31, which was a Thursday, 'Gadar 2' earned a whopping Rs 7.50 crore net in India. It had an overall 30 per cent occupancy on August 31.

Recently, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and expressed his joy over the massive success of the film. In the video, Sunny is heard saying "First and foremost thank you all that you liked the film so much. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much.. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all and we will go ahead This all happened because of you all. You liked the film, Tara Singh and Sakeena. Thank you.''

About Gadar 2

‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. The film follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

