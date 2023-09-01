Jawan advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan's film sells over 41K tickets in just an hour, deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is the most-awaited film of 2023. Directed by Atlee, the trailer of the film was dropped on August 31 and created a massive buzz around SRK's double role in the action-thriller. The film is just a week away from its theatrical release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Ahead of its release, the advance booking of Jawan kick-started on Friday at 10 am across the nation. Fans across the country have been awaiting this day ever since the release of Jawan's exhilarating prevue and now they can finally able to get their tickets reserved for this action-filled ride.

Jawan sells 41,500 tickets within an hour

Soon after the advance booking began, Jawan sold more than 41,000 tickets across all the national chains in just an hour. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film sold as many as 32,750 tickets at PVR and INOX altogether and 8,750 at Cinepolis. The total number of tickets sold during advance booking stands at 41,500.

Take a look at the tweet:

Red Chillies Entertainment took to social media to announce the advance booking of Jawan. The post read, "Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi! Advance Bookings for Jawan are now live. So book your tickets now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Watch the video here:

Jawan ticket price

Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film tickets are priced at Rs 2300 in 2D and IMAX format. In Delhi, the tickets are priced at Rs 2400. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles and Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu in other important roles, Jawan marks the first Hindi directorial of Atlee. Backed by Gauri Khan, the music of the film has been given by AnirudhRavichander.

Also Read: Jawan trailer at Burj Khalifa: Shah Rukh Khan's entry, dance on Zinda Banda, and more | WATCH

Latest Bollywood News