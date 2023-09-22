From Pooja Hedge to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs seek blessings at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Bollywood celebs at Lalbaugcha Raja

The celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing in Mumbai, and the entire city is immersed in the festive spirit. Bollywood celebrities are not far behind as many of the celebs were spotted seeking blessings at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel area of Mumbai. On Thursday, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja. He was accompained by his youngest son AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani. Now, several other B-town celebs were spotted seeking blessing from Lord Ganesha.

Pictures of videos of several Bollywood celebs including Sunny Leone, Pooja Hedge, Shilpa Shetty visiting the iconic holy site in Mumbai is doing rounds on the internet.

After SRK, his Jawan co-star Riddhi Dogra too visited the holy site and was seen wearing salwar kurta with floral print and statement jewellery.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRiddi Dogra at Lalbaugcha Raja

Nimrat Kaur visited the iconic Lord Ganpati on Friday and seeked blessings. She was dressed in yellow ochre coloured Indian attire with matching dupatta.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANINirmat Kaur at Lalbaugcha Raja

Sunny Leone was also spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja along with her husband Daniel Weber.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISunny Leone with her husband at Lalbaugcha Raja

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde was also seen at the holy site on Friday along with her mother. She was wearing an orange coloured sleeveless kurta, paired it with magenta dupatta.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBollywood celebs at Lalbaugcha Raja

Shilpa Shetty was seen getting out of her car, holding a big Modak in her hand as she visited the landmark place.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIPooja Hegde at Lalbaugcha Raja

Choreographer and director Remo D'Souza was also spotted visiting Lord Ganpati with his wife Lizelle D'Souza. While Remo sported a white kurta paired with a pair of pajamas, Lizelle was seen dressed in Mahogany coloured salwar kurta with her head covered in dupatta.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIRemo D'Souza with his wife at Lalbaugcha Raja

Even internet sensation Uorfi Javed was also spotted at the holy site.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIUorfi Javed at Lalbaugcha Raja

