Evelyn Sharma on being trolled for breastfeeding photos: Why be shy?

Actress Evelyn Sharma, popular for her role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani faced backlash for posting photos of herself breastfeeding her two-month-old daughter Ava Bhindi. The actress was subjected to severe trolling with multiple users passing nasty comments on her social media posts. Responding to the trolls, the new mommy in an interview said that she didn't feel anything wrong with the photo and she intended to send across the message to all the new mothers that everyone goes through the same.

“Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?” Evelyn told Hindustan Times.

“Breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren’t alone in this,” the actress added.

The trolling began after Evelyn shared a selfie breastfeeding her daughter. While she censored the photo, it triggered a number of users online. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!! #smileforthecamera #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout #mummylife (sic)."

However, this is not the first time that Evelyn shared such pics. Take a look:

Last year in July, the actress had announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. She had shared a picture lying down with her left hand over her baby bump and had posted: "Can't wait to hold you in my arms."

Evelyn tied the knot with Sydney based surgeon Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate low-key ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. The actress had shared the news of her wedding on social media in the first week of June 2020.