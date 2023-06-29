Eid-Al-Adha 2023: Sunny Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Babu and others extend Eid Mubarak wishes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Eid-Al-Adha 2023: Bollywood celebs extend wishes on Bakrid

Eid-Al-Adha 2023 celebration is a great occasion for Muslims from all across the world. During the celebration, they all come together and celebrate the joyous occasion. It marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage and is one of the two most important religious festivals in Islam. On this day, Muslims gather together to perform special prayers, exchange gifts, and feast on delicious food. The theme of the celebration is to remember Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son for the sake of Allah and his ultimate reward for this selfless act. This is why this occasion is also known as ‘the Festival of Sacrifice’. The celebration usually takes place over a period of three days and is a time for families and friends to come together, celebrate, and enjoy each other’s company. On this day, people also take part in charity activities such as feeding the poor and helping those in need. Eid-Al-Adha 2023 will surely be a time to look forward to for everyone involved.

This year, Muslims in India will celebrate the auspicious occasion on June 29 i.e. today. People from all across the country are sharing Eid Mubarak's wishes on social media platforms. And just like every year, Bollywood celebrities like Sunny Deol, Mahesh Babu, Emraan Hashmi and others have shared Eid Mubarak wishes on Twitter on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid 2023.

