Dhanashree Verma declares Neha Kakkar's O Sajna 'even better' than Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Dhanashree Verma who recently appeared in Neha Kakkar's latest song O Sajna could not stop herself from praising the singer and her track which is the remake of Falguni Pathak's iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. She went on to say that Neha made the original track even better. For the unversed, Neha has been facing massive trolling on social media for her song as netizens believe that she has 'ruined' the original song. In fact, Falguni also called her out and said that she wished she could take legal action against her. But Dhanashree and Priyank Sharma think the makers did justice to the song.

Talking to Mid Day, Dhanashree said, "We all love this song. We have grown up listening to this song. We still listen to this song every year. When we found out it is being recreated we both got very excited because we know the song is loved by everyone and it will be loved even further if you recreate it. The way our composers Tanishk (Bagchi) Neha, and Jaani, all these guys together, they just made it even better. They have amply justified what they had to."

Priyank Sharma added, "The first time I heard this song, it took me exactly 45-50 seconds to say yes. It's an iconic song already and the way they have made it again is commendable. They justified the iconicness of the previous one for real. I was very excited."

Meanwhile, Falguni Pathak has been sharing fans' posts on her Instagram Story in which they have slammed Neha for "ruining" the former's 90s hit song. Falguni reshared fans' posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version titled 'O Sajna'.

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit.

After facing backlash, Neha shared notes in self-appreciation on Instagram. She talked about being self-made and all that she did to attain success as a singer.

