Dhaakad FIRST review out: Kangana Ranaut starrer better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, says UAE-based critic

Starring Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, Dhaakad is all set to release on May 20, worldwide. Termed as high-octane spy thriller, the film is country's first big scale multilingual project to be headlined by a female superstar. The actioner features Arjun Rampal as the main antagonist named Rudraveer. While the audience is waiting to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer, the first review of the film has arrived. Umair Sandhu, a UAE-based critic who is a member of the overseas censor board, claimed that Dhaakad is one of the best action thriller ever made in India.

Taking to his Twitter account, Umair wrote, "Saw #Dhaakad at Overseas Censor Board & it’s One of the Best Action Thriller ever made in India ! #KanganaRanaut Stole the Show all the way & No doubt, She is no. 1 Actress in India now. Plz go & book your tickets now !!!".

"#Dhaakad will SURPRISE Trade Pundits !!! Whaaaat a Dhamakedaar Film !!! #KanganaRanaut Hatsoff to you ! Goosebumps Stunts & Suspense ! Maza a gaya Kasam se !", he added and concluded his short review with four stars. ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad: Where to Watch, Trailer, Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

Kangana Ranaut's film will clash at the box office with kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Comparing the two, Umair shared, "#Dhaakad is Far Better than #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ! A Perfect Cinematic Experience". Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release: Where to Watch, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

About Dhaakad

Meanwhile, Dhaakad, an action film co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta has been granted 'A' or 'Adults Only' certificate by the CBFC, which means that only those above the age of 18, will be allowed to watch it in cinema halls. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai. It will run for 2 hours and 11 minutes, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In Dhaakad, Kangana is playing the role of an agent. This is a role she has never done before. Kangana shared, "I would like to thank our director for taking up this project and doing a movie with me while everyone suggested to him, 'how you can do your first movie with Kangana'. I tried to give my best."