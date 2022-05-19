Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release: Where to Watch, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TSERIES.OFFICIAL Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on May 20

Highlights Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of 2007 movie starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan

Kartik Aaryan plays the role of a ghostbuster in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and rajpal Yadav also star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release: Kartik Aaryan is playing a desi ghostbuster in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in important roles. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and is set for release on May 20 in cinema halls. The trailer has hinted that it is going to be a fun-filled family entertainer, with a heavy dose of comedy and a splash of horror. The movie has been shot during the COVID-19 pandemic and is all set to enthrall the audience. If you are planning to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, we bring to you all the details of the film.

What is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Release Date?

May 20, 2022

Where to book Kartik Aayan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie tickets?

Fans are excited to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the big screen. All the moviegoers can book the tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Anees Bazmee. He is known for directing comedies like Welcome, Singh is Kinng, No Entry and many more.

Who is the Writer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Farhad Samji, Aakash Kaushik

Who are the producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

What is the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Kartik Aaryan

Kiara Advani

Tabu

Rajpal Yadav

Sanjay Mishra

What is the running time of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

2 hours, 23 minutes

Who is the Music Director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Pritam

Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer here:

Where to download Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie online?

You can download Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 from YouTube or from other paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix after the makers' announcement.

Where can I watch the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 full movie?

The film is releasing in theatres and won't be available to watch online until the production house announces an official OTT and satellite release.

Where can I check the review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

