Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad: Where to Watch, Trailer, Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, an action film co-starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta is set to hit the theaters on May 20. The fiery and enigmatic Agent Agni aka Kangana enthralls the audiences in Razneesh Ghai directorial. The film has been granted 'A' or 'Adults Only' certificate by the CBFC, which means that only those above the age of 18, will be allowed to watch it in cinema halls. Dhaakad will clash at the box office with kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Termed as high-octane spy thriller, Kangana Ranaut's film is made on a lavish budget. In terms of appeal, the film is also the country's first big scale multilingual project to be headlined by a female superstar. It will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. This is Kangana's second pan-India outing after the 'Thalaivi', based on the life of Jayalalitha.

If you are excited to watch Dhaakad, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is Dhaakad's release date?

The film will be released on May 20.

Who is the director of Kangana Ranaut starrer?

Razneesh Ghai

What is the star cast of Dhaakad?

Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni

Arjun Rampal as Rudraveer

Divya Dutta as Rohini

Saswata Chatterjee as Handler

Sharib Hashmi

Where to book Kangana Ranaut's movie tickets?

All the moviegoers can book Dhaakad's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

What is the running time of Dhaakad?

It will run for 2 hours and 11 minutes, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Who is the music director of Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal starrer?

The film's soundtrack is composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and Dhruv Ghanekar while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Ishitta Arun. A song titled 'She's On Fire' is composed and written by Badshah and Hiten Kumar.

Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Dhaakad

Trailer of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad