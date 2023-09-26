Dev Anand birth anniversary: Rajat Sharma shares his experience when he invited actor to Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajat Sharma remembers Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary.

Dev Anand is cited as one of the greatest stars of the 40s-70s. The evergreen actor has worked in more than 100 films. On the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, the whole country still remembers him who has done powerful and unforgettable roles throughout his acting career. Dev Anand is best known for films including Guide, C.I.D., Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam, and Taxi Driver. The way he has represented the characters has led him to be one of the greatest actors of all time.

On Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary, Delhi MLA Vijay Jolly organised a program in memory of the actor. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma joined the program online from London. Rajat Sharma said that when he went to Dev Anand's office to invite him to 'Aap Ki Adalat', Dev Anand had said that now the star is not me but you. Following this, Rajat Sharma explained the meaning of Dev Anand. Rajat Sharma said, 'Anand was associated with Dev Sahab's name. Happiness, enthusiasm, and celebration were his biggest strengths. This is what we need to learn on Dev Sahab's birthday. How can we be happy..how can we not care about someone's age. Let us live on our terms, and those who used to say that I went on living with life...learnt to live with life in the same way".

Dev Anand was born as Dharamdev Phismorimal Anand on September 26, 1923. He earned his bachelor's degree in English Literature from Government College, Lahore. Later he entered the film industry and in his 65-year career, in 104 films he played the lead role. Then, later on, in 1977, he formed a political party, the National Party of India which didn't last for long and went back to producing films. His last film was Mr.Prime Minister in 2005. He died in 2011 at the age of 88. With his films and charm, Dev Anand has dominated our minds like no other, right from the era of black and white. With his acting, everyone was captivated by his presence and he also helped in taking away all the worries for a while.

