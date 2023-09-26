Dev Anand birth anniversary: When taxis disappeared from streets of Mumbai in 1954

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dev Anand's film Taxi Driver

Dev Anand is such a star, that no one has been able to achieve it. There are many stories heard about the love people have for their superstars, but this is something way beyond. In his autobiography Romancing with Life, it has been revealed that there was once a time when all the taxis in the city were parked outside a famous cinema on a busy road and the drivers were busy watching the movie. The reason behind this was, it was Dev Anand's film Taxi Driver, which featured all taxi drivers. The film also starred Kalpana Karthik and Sheela Ramani in the lead roles.

In his autobiography, Dev Anand revealed that the film was suggested by an old friend of his whom he met in a recording studio when he was preparing for the role of a taxi driver outside his Navketan banner. After the 1951 film Baaghi, the role of taxi driver was similar to his image. Navketan needed another hit after Baaghi to gain his finances back and his elder brother Chetan Anand was depressed after his films couldn't pick up the pace. Interestingly, the film was the debut of his younger brother Vijay Goldy Anand as a screenwriter.

In addition, Dev Anand also revealed that the film was made on a small budget and was shot mostly in and around the city with a hand-held French camera. Taxi Driver revolves around Mangal who likes to listen to nightclub singer Sylvie. But his life becomes difficult when he comes to the help of Mala. This film had more than one reason to be remembered one fine day in the midst of the shoot, the main leads, Dev Anand and Kalpana Karthik got married after the cameraman noticed a ring on their finger.

