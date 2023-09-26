PM Modi pays tribute to Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary, shares rare photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PM MODI PM Narendra Modi with legendary actor Dev Anand

Legendary actor Dev Anand was born as Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand on September 26, 1923. Today marks his 100th birth anniversary. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the late actor and paid tribute with some unseen photos on Twitter.

Sharing photos of him with Dev Anand, PM Modi wrote, "Dev Anand Ji is remembered as an evergreen icon. His flair for storytelling and passion for cinema were unmatched. His films not only entertained but also reflected the changing society and aspirations of India. His timeless performances continue to influence generations. Remembering him on his 100th birth anniversary."

Take a look at PM Modi's tweet:

Dev Anand made his acting debut in 1946 with Hum Ek Hain. From romantic to action to musical, the star touched all the genres and left a mark on Indian cinema. In a film career spanning more than six decades, Anand gave multiple hits like Guide, Ziddi, Hum Dono, Jewel Thief, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, and others. Apart from his craft, the actor became a sex symbol across India and garnered a massive female fanbase during that time.

He not only proved his mettle in the Hindi cinema but also got international recognition with the film The Evil Within. Besides, his hit film with Hema Malini, Guide, was India's official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards in 1965.

