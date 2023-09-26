Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Devika Rani to Dilip Kumar to Waheeda Rehman, complete list of winners

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, the Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Tuesday.
I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, on Twitter, highlighted Waheeda Rehman's craft and her acting prowess in multiple films including Kaagaz Ke Phool, Khamoshi, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, and Guide among others.
Thakur wrote, "At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society."
Presented annually, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema. It was first presented in 1969 with an aim to celebrate Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema.
Complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke recipients
- Asha Parekh: 2020
- Rajinikanth: 2019
- Amitabh Bachchan: 2018
- Vinod Khanna: 2017
- Kasinathuni Viswanath: 2016
- Manoj Kumar: 2015
- Shashi Kapoor: 2014
- Gulzar: 2013
- Pran: 2012
- Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali
- K Balachander: 2010
- D Ramanaidu: 2009
- VK Murthy: 2008
- Manna Dey: 2007
- Tapan Sinha: 2006
- Shyam Benegal: 2005
- Adoor Gopalakrishnan: 2004
- Mrinal Sen: 2003
- Dev Anand: 2002
- Yash Chopra: 2001
- Asha Bhosle: 2000
- Hrishikesh Mukherjee: 1999
- BR Chopra: 1998
- Kavi Pradeep: 1997
- Sivaji Ganesan: 1996
- Rajkumar: 1995
- Dilip Kumar: 1994
- Majrooh Sultanpuri: 1993
- Bhupen Hazarika: 1992
- Bhalji Pendharkar: 1991
- Akkineni Nageswara Rao: 1990
- Lata Mangeshkar: 1989
- Ashok Kumar: 1988
- Raj Kapoor: 1987
- B Nagi Reddy: 1986
- V Shantaram: 1985
- Satyajit Ray: 1984
- Durga Khote: 1983
- LV Prasad: 1982
- Naushad: 1981
- Paidi Jairaj: 1980
- Sohrab Modi: 1979
- Raichand Boral: 1978
- Nitin Bose: 1977
- Kanan Devi: 1976
- Dhirendra Nath Ganguly: 1975
- Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy: 1974
- Ruby Myers: 1973
- Pankaj Mullick: 1972
- Prithviraj Kapoor: 1971
- Birendranath Sircar: 1970
- Devika Rani: 1969
