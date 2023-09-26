Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Devika Rani to Dilip Kumar to Waheeda Rehman, complete list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Veterans Devika Rani, Dilip Kumar, and Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, the Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Tuesday.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, on Twitter, highlighted Waheeda Rehman's craft and her acting prowess in multiple films including Kaagaz Ke Phool, Khamoshi, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, and Guide among others.

Thakur wrote, "At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society."

Presented annually, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest award in the field of cinema. It was first presented in 1969 with an aim to celebrate Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema.

Complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke recipients​

Asha Parekh: 2020

Rajinikanth: 2019

Amitabh Bachchan: 2018

Vinod Khanna: 2017

Kasinathuni Viswanath: 2016

Manoj Kumar: 2015

Shashi Kapoor: 2014

Gulzar: 2013

Pran: 2012

Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali

K Balachander: 2010

D Ramanaidu: 2009

VK Murthy: 2008

Manna Dey: 2007

Tapan Sinha: 2006

Shyam Benegal: 2005

Adoor Gopalakrishnan: 2004

Mrinal Sen: 2003

Dev Anand: 2002

Yash Chopra: 2001

Asha Bhosle: 2000

Hrishikesh Mukherjee: 1999

BR Chopra: 1998

Kavi Pradeep: 1997

Sivaji Ganesan: 1996

Rajkumar: 1995

Dilip Kumar: 1994

Majrooh Sultanpuri: 1993

Bhupen Hazarika: 1992

Bhalji Pendharkar: 1991

Akkineni Nageswara Rao: 1990

Lata Mangeshkar: 1989

Ashok Kumar: 1988

Raj Kapoor: 1987

B Nagi Reddy: 1986

V Shantaram: 1985

Satyajit Ray: 1984

Durga Khote: 1983

LV Prasad: 1982

Naushad: 1981

Paidi Jairaj: 1980

Sohrab Modi: 1979

Raichand Boral: 1978

Nitin Bose: 1977

Kanan Devi: 1976

Dhirendra Nath Ganguly: 1975

Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy: 1974

Ruby Myers: 1973

Pankaj Mullick: 1972

Prithviraj Kapoor: 1971

Birendranath Sircar: 1970

Devika Rani: 1969

