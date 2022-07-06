Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SRK/ALIABHATT Darlings: Shah Rukh Khan praises the teaser of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah's film; says 'Can't wait to watch'

Darlings: The teaser of the upcoming streaming film was unveiled on Tuesday. The dark comedy, directed by debutante filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen, features Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Maurya in key roles. The video showed Alia's character narrating a fable through a voice-over as we get a glimpse of every character before the plot becomes thicker. As soon as the teaser was released by the makers, it caught the attention of not just fans but also several celebrities who took to their social media and praised the same. Not only this but even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan looked impressed by the film's teaser as he took to his Instagram handle and shared the same with a post of appreciation.

Alongside the teaser, SRK wrote in the caption, "Funny, dark, quirky, mendak, bichoo and to top it all @shefalishahofficial and @aliaabhatt . Can’t wait to watch the mix in #DarlingsOnNetflix. Releasing 5th August."

Meanwhile, Alia on Tuesday took to Instagram and surprised everyone by sharing a teaser of the film. Actors Shaifali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew are also a part of the project. "It's just a tease Darlings," she captioned the clip.

Excited about the film's digital release, Alia said, "Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over."

Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, 'Darlings' is touted as a "dark comedy-drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds."

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, 'Darlings' will be out on Netflix on August 5.