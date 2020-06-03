Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA/VICKY/RICHA Cyclone Nisarga: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and other celebs urge fans to remain safe

The year 2020 seems to be really taking onto the nerves of people. Coronavirus, locust attack, deaths of eminent personalities, gas leak, storms, protests, and whatnot, after every second day we have sad news coming up. The latest addition to the list is cyclone Nisarga which is expected to make landfall on the Mumbai coast on Wednesday. In the wake of the same, many Bollywood celebrities are taking it to their social media and urging fans to stay safe and take all the necessary precautions. Actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha and others took the lead in creating awareness about the cyclone.

As Mumbai witnessed its first rainfall, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor shared his thoughts about the Cyclone and urged everyone to stay safe and wrote, "Hoping these first showers only bring relief and joy and not too much drama. Stay safe guys!"

Priyanka Chopra, whose mother and brother are in the city wrote, "#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating."

Akshay Kumar shared the necessary precautions and wrote alongside, "Cyclone Nisarga Precautions The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @my_bmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone’s well-being For any queries and concerns regarding the cyclone, dial 1916 and press 4."

Alia Bhatt also shared a list of dos and donts on Instagram.

Raveena Tandon shared a checklist for the cylone alongside a photo and wrote, "#atmanirbharphotoshoot cloudy day ,denims out,awaiting #hurricanenisarga .. checklist- keep emergency battery lights prepared and charged, unblock the drains around .. download a good movie on your phone , get the munchies ready. Hope this passes without incident. Hope all remain safe and dry. Hope there is no destruction..We Mumbaikars are always ready to jump in and help,if the need arises , but I pray that need, not be stay safe all!"

Richa Chadha shared a video and wrote, "Dear 2020, so far you have been a cluster fuck of calamities. So... can you give us a break plz? Cyclone #Nisarga, please be kind !Koi aane ko hai re baba !!! Be safe Mumbai ! Since many are asking, check out this app!"

Anupam Kher tweeted, "#CycloneNisarga से संबंधित वॉट्सअप मैसेज आने शुरू हो गए है। अपने दरवाज़े और खिड़कियाँ बंद कर दो! वैसे ही दिमाग़ का दही बन चुका है।ये साल 2020 चाहता क्या है? हमारे धैर्य की परीक्षा?तो सुनो दोस्त! वक़्त आने पे बता देंगे तुझे एै आसमॉ, हम अभी से क्या बताएँ क्या हमारे दिल में है?"

