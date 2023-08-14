BTS' RM talks about group reuniting in 2025 after their military service

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' RM talks about group reuniting in 2025

K-Pop idols BTS leader RM talked about seven members reuniting in 2025 after completeing their military service. In addition, he also spoke about him performing his unreleased song on the final day of Suga's D-Day concert. He said, "Yes the song. I couldn't figure out the title yet. My face wasn't nervous but my hands were shaking so much because I was on stage for the first time in a while." He also added, "The last big stage I was on was Yet to Come at Busan so for the first time in 10 months I was on a big stage so I was trembling so much. For the first time after the UN Speech, my hands were shaking a lot".

Talking about drinking with the BTS members, RM said, "I did after Suga's concert. I should speak about the members a bit. You know Hobi and Jin hyung came to watch the concert, we drank together".

RM also shared what Suga spoke about, "He talked a lot about what he felt throughout the 28 shows and how many fans and how much love is waiting for the union in 2025 and I definitely felt that. Even though we're doing solo projects on our own, what I'm thinking is that even though I'm working on on my solo project, this is just a vacation, to get back to where I was which is BTS and army".

Meanwhile, Jin enlisted on December 13, 2022, becoming the first member of BTS to start his military service. He will discharged on June 12, 2024.

J-Hope followed on April 18 this year and he will discharged on October 17, 2024.

Recently, agency Big Hit Music announced “that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course.”

