BTS Jungkook and V's explosive video on Run BTS goes viral; ARMY loves Taekook's dance together

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ARCHIVEDTAEKOOK,TEKOOKMOMENTS Jungkook, BTS V

BTS Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung are one of the best pairs of the Korean superband. Lovingly known as TaeKook together, the duo is loved not only for their antics but also for their explosive performances. As BTS members have been busy treating ARMY to fun videos of them taking the Run BTS challenge, their latest outing has won their fans again. After J-Hope's solo video and Suga-Jimin joint performance, Jungkook took up the challenge and how. He was joined by V.

In Jungkook and V's Run BTS video, which has now gone viral on social media, the two can be seen dancing with finesse as they match beats to the peppy track. Wearing all-black outfits, the two can be seen performing in an open area. As the video is shot against the light, it gives a dramatic effect to their power-packed dance moves. Watch Jungkook and BTS V's viral video here:

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been winning fans across the globe with his recently released song Dreamers. It is the official anthem for this year's FIFA World Cup. At FIFA 2022 opening ceremony, the South Korean star also performed the song for the crowd gathered at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Kicking off the performance solo, he was joined onstage Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi halfway through the song.

Also, K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook has set a new US record and swept iTunes charts with his World Cup song 'Dreamers'. As soon as the song was released, it shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Just 13 hours after it first dropped, the single had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 102 different regions, including the world's eight biggest music markets, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Germany and Italy.

Additionally, 'Dreamers' set the new record for the fastest official FIFA World Cup song to hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States.

The song took only 2 hours and 11 minutes to top the chart, according to South Korea's News Herald.

Latest Entertainment News