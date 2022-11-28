Monday, November 28, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. BTS Jungkook and V's explosive video on Run BTS goes viral; ARMY loves Taekook's dance together

BTS Jungkook and V's explosive video on Run BTS goes viral; ARMY loves Taekook's dance together

BTS' Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung have taken the Internet by storm. The two took up the Run BTS challenge and how! The K-pop stars absolutely aced the challenge, treating ARMY to an explosive performance. Watch BTS viral video here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2022 7:32 IST
Jungkook, BTS V
Image Source : TWITTER/ARCHIVEDTAEKOOK,TEKOOKMOMENTS Jungkook, BTS V

BTS Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung are one of the best pairs of the Korean superband. Lovingly known as TaeKook together, the duo is loved not only for their antics but also for their explosive performances. As BTS members have been busy treating ARMY to fun videos of them taking the Run BTS challenge, their latest outing has won their fans again. After J-Hope's solo video and Suga-Jimin joint performance, Jungkook took up the challenge and how. He was joined by V.

In Jungkook and V's Run BTS video, which has now gone viral on social media, the two can be seen dancing with finesse as they match beats to the peppy track. Wearing all-black outfits, the two can be seen performing in an open area. As the video is shot against the light, it gives a dramatic effect to their power-packed dance moves. Watch Jungkook and BTS V's viral video here:

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been winning fans across the globe with his recently released song Dreamers. It is the official anthem for this year's FIFA World Cup. At FIFA 2022 opening ceremony, the South Korean star also performed the song for the crowd gathered at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Kicking off the performance solo, he was joined onstage Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi halfway through the song.

Also, K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook has set a new US record and swept iTunes charts with his World Cup song 'Dreamers'. As soon as the song was released, it shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Related Stories
Jungkook Dreamers Performance: How RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin & JHope reacted to FIFA 2022 opening act

Jungkook Dreamers Performance: How RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin & JHope reacted to FIFA 2022 opening act

BTS shines at American Music Awards 2022; becomes first ever to win 'Favorite KPop Artist'

BTS shines at American Music Awards 2022; becomes first ever to win 'Favorite KPop Artist'

BTS beats BLACKPINK, TXT & Twice to win Favorite K-pop artist at AMAs 2022; bags fav pop group title

BTS beats BLACKPINK, TXT & Twice to win Favorite K-pop artist at AMAs 2022; bags fav pop group title

BTS Jin Military Service: Date of enlistment and discharge, to be deployed to 'front line' and other

BTS Jin Military Service: Date of enlistment and discharge, to be deployed to 'front line' and other

BTS' Jungkook aces Brahmastra's Kesariya in style, netizens ask 'Bollywood debut soon'?

BTS' Jungkook aces Brahmastra's Kesariya in style, netizens ask 'Bollywood debut soon'?

Just 13 hours after it first dropped, the single had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 102 different regions, including the world's eight biggest music markets, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Germany and Italy.

Additionally, 'Dreamers' set the new record for the fastest official FIFA World Cup song to hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States.

The song took only 2 hours and 11 minutes to top the chart, according to South Korea's News Herald.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News