BTS FESTA 2023: Trailer unveiled ahead of Kpop group’s 10th debut anniversary | VIRAL VIDEO

BTS unveiled a trailer for the group’s upcoming 10th debut anniversary celebration. As per the trailer, an event will be held at Yeouido Hangang Park in the following days after their anniversary to celebrate a decade of the group’s presence in the music industry. It offers more details about the BTS Presents Everywhere Project.

The trailer swiftly launches over an upbeat background sound with the visuals going from a bunch of presents to the view of the city of Seoul to a building reflecting the definitive animal of the group-a purple whale and is followed by a letter sliding into an envelope with the BTS ARMY symbol and then moving to an ON AIR board over a radio set-up. It finally turns into a large setting with the BTS symbol on top of a mountain of gift boxes tied with an ARMY ribbon as it breaks into a celebratory firework forming the number 10.

BTS is preparing for a massive celebration of its 10th debut anniversary on June 13 and has already revealed many exciting plans including the BTS Presents Everywhere project. While it is said to be running from June 12 to June 25, painting the city of Seoul purple which is BTS’ representative color, this particular branch of it will be conducted in Yeouido.

Moreover, a new single from the group, called Take Two, will drop on June 9. Alongside that, BTS has teased member Jin’s episode for SUGA’s drinking talk show Suchwita to be released on June 10.

BTS has released nine albums and six EPs. They are also a 5-time Grammy-nominated group; an achievement held by no one else in the diaspora. The group 2022 announced that they will now be focusing on solo activities for a while as the members will slowly complete their mandatory military enlistment. Jin was the first member to enlist and was followed by J-hope.

