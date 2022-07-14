B Praak pens emotional note for son who died at birth, names him Fazza: Never got to hear you cry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/B PRAAK B Praak, Meera

B Praak shared heartbreaking news with his fans and followers on social media announcing that he lost his son. Last month, the music composer and his wife Meera posted about the death of their baby, who passed away at the time of birth. He called it their most painful phase as a parent. A month after he posted an emotional poem sharing that the couple had named their son Fazza.

B Praak posted a photo of an angel baby on Instagram and wrote, “Fazza, I Never Got To Hear Your Cry, I Never Saw Your Beautiful Eyes, I Never Touched You Soft Skin, I Never Saw Your Innocent Smile, I Never Saw Your Feet Kick, But You Are My Angel Son, And You Will Forever Be Missed Until We Meet Again………. Mera Beta Fazza.”

His wife Meera Bachan too shared a note writing how it has been the hardest thing she has ever been through. "One of the hardest thing that has ever been required of me was the day that I had to let go as the angel carried you to heaven. U will always be my heart and soul , my little heartbeat , my blood and flesh , my child ,my reason of being and living. You gave me second life and left so much behind . The sign of purity , the sign of u being around us , the sign of you telling me everyday that mama u are the strongest and iam in you forever. I will miss you until we meet again. I wish u stay happy and peaceful wherever u are love. am sure someone needed you more than me but I’ll pray that u come back to me whenever the time is right and u are ready to be mine forever. Meri jaan meri duniya mera beta Fazza. 10-06-2022.”

Known for song such as 'Mann Bharryya 2.0', 'Ranjha' and 'Teri Mitti' among many others, B Praak and his wife had announced their pregnancy in April. The couple tied the knot on April 4, 2019. They became parents to their first born, a son Adabb, in 2020.

Last month, B Praak took to Instagram and shared a note and asked fans for privacy. The note read: "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents.

"We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours, Meera and B Praak."