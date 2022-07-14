Deepika Padukone's lookalike resembles so much to Bollywood actress that it's unbelievable; See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone's lookalike

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has a doppleganger in Rijuta Ghosh Deb and fans on social media can't stop talking about the uncanny resemblance between the two. Deepika's lookalike is identified as the digital creator whose Instagram bio has cities Kolkata and Munich mentioned in it. She enjoys quite a fan following on Instagram with over 4 million followers.

Every time she shares a post, her comment section is filled with remarks like, "Deepika 2.0" "I think you'll be able to open deepika's phone face id." "Are you Deepika Padukone?" "For a sec there I thought it’s Deepika Padukone."

There are many who tag Deepika's actor husband Ranveer Singh in the posts to draw his attention to the photos. "I thought on first glance, you're deepika padukone I hope baba doesn't come across your profile someday," a user wrote, while another said, "Ranveer you need to see this ASAP." "Please don't be confused @ranveersingh she is not your wife," a third one added.

Take a look at some photos of Rijuta Ghosh Deb showing her uncanny resemblance to Deepika Padukone:

On the work front, Deepika will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan. The spy thriller film, which also stars Joh Abraham is directed by Siddharth Anand. It has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Fighter, on the other hand, marks Deepika, Hrithik and Anil Kapoor's first collaboration together. The film will hit screens on September 28, 2023. 'Fighter' is being made on a massive scale for a global audience. It will be the first Indian film franchise to explore the genre of aerial action.

Apart from these, Deepika will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas. It is Deepika's first Telugu film and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles. It is directed by Nag Ashwin.

