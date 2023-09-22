Atlee opens up on working with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay, says 'Both are ideologically similar'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Atlee on Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay

As someone who has worked with both Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay, two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, filmmaker Atlee says he found the actors to be 'ideologically and professionally' similar in many ways. Atlee is currently basking in the success of 'Jawan' that marks his debut in Hindi cinema and his first collaboration with Shah Rukh. He has worked with Vijay in Tamil hits such as 'Theri', 'Mersal' and 'Bigil'.

Atlee on working with Shah Rukh and Vijay

The director, who turned 37 on Thursday, said both the actors wear their stardom lightly and approach every project like it's their first.

"I think both are ideologically and professionally very similar because I've worked with both of them. They're very dedicated. They take filmmaking seriously and they don't get tired. They will give their hundred percent. So, I had similar synergies from both.

I've been with Shah Rukh sir for four years and I've been with Vijay sir for the same four years. I can see both are really dedicated and hardworking. They never take success, fame or name into their system. They work like a newcomer," Atlee told PTI in an interview.

Recalling his experience of working with Shah Rukh on 'Jawan', the filmmaker said the actor surrenders to the vision of the director even after being the business for so many years. "Shah Rukh sir, having these many audiences, these many footfalls and giving a blockbuster like 'Pathaan', even then when he comes to our set, he comes like a newcomer. He's like, 'So, what should I do?' That is why they are there (at the top). That is the learning we should take from them. I think all film technicians, actors or whoever is part of cinema should really be like them. We should feel fresh, we should feel 'This is our first day'," he added.

The film, which released on September 7, has already grossed Rs 907.54 crore at the global box office, according to the makers.

Atlee confirms Jawan 2

The director also confirmed the sequel to Jawan, which triggered the #Jawan2 trend on social media platforms. In the same interview, Atlee said he would love to spin off the character Vikram Rathore as he considers him his hero. The star cast also includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan.

ALSO READ: Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat with signature pose; blows kisses

ALSO READ: Amid rapper Shubh's row, Kangana Ranaut asks Sikh community to DIASSOCIATE from Khalistanis

Latest Entertainment News