Atharva The Origin: MS Dhoni looks majestic in the first look of graphic novel. Seen yet?

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday unveiled the first look of him as Atharva from his upcoming graphic novel titled 'Atharva: The Origin'. Dhoni shared the first look teaser of his upcoming mythological sci-fi web series on his Facebook handle. "Happy to announce my new Avatar.....Atharva....," he captioned the post. The preview features Dhoni in an animated avatar on a battlefield. The former cricketer's character could be seen fighting against an army of demons.

Touted to be a "new age graphic novel", 'Atharva: The Origin' is an adaptation of debutant author Ramesh Thamilmani's unpublished book of the same name.

Have a look at Dhoni's look here:

Speaking about the project, MS Dhoni said, "I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. Atharva - The Origin is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artworks. Author Ramesh Thamilmani’s attempt to launch India’s first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more."

The upcoming series is backed by Dhoni Entertainment, the media company that was founded by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni in 2019.

