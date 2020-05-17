Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHAD WARSI, RAVEENA TANDON Arshad Warsi loses 6 kilos in a month, Raveena Tandon complains 'weighing scale didn’t budge after 1.5 kg loss

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has been able to shed off 6 kilos of weight during the lockdown. The actor has been using the stay at home to the fullest by working on his fitness. Taking to Twitter, Arshad shared that he followed a strict diet to lose weight. "Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio and weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got four more to go. This morning I had carbs, and omg it's the best thing in the world. Now I have to find another way to get fit," he tweeted.

Reacting to Arshad's tweet, actress Raveena Tandon shared that she tried the same routine, but failed. "How? Tried the same. The damn weighing scale didn't budge after a kg and half loss," she added.

Explaining his fitness regime to Raveena, Arshad further tweeted: "Intermittent and keto with a special kind of cardio exercise I do on the treadmill, no running.... my invention, will send you a video, try it you'll love it."

On the work front, Arshad is currently being lauded for his show Asur. Reacting to teh reviews, the actor had said, "I’m extremely pleased to hear that my digital debut, Asur has been receiving such a great response from the audience, as well from my friends and family."

He added, "In a day and age when web series are so popular, it is a great feeling that Asur is one of the few shows that has been winning the hearts of millions and I was so kicked to see a review of 9.1 on IMDb. This wouldn’t have been possible without my fantastic co-cast and crew. Playing the character of Dhananjay Rajpoot was a great experience and I would like to thank the streaming service for giving me this platform to prove my versatility as an actor. And of course, grateful to my loyal fans who have supported me throughout my career."

