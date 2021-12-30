Arjun Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala test covid postive

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHITMARWAH Mohit Marwah, his wife Antara test covid positive

After Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, his cousin brother and actor Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala have also tested positive for Covid. Also testing positive were Arjun Kapoor's sibling Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor, who got married not long ago, and Rhea's filmmaker hubby Karan Boolani. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora had also undergone a test but came out negative.

Sharing her health update on Wednesday, Rhea Kapoor wrote "Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird," she said.

Arjun, Anshula, Rhea and Karan are presently in isolation in their respective homes and are following all the precautions under the guidance of doctors. The news came on the day when Anshula was supposed to celebrate her birthday.

This is the second time that Arjun has got Covid. He had earlier tested positive back in September 2020, but recovered without complications.