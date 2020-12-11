Anushka Sharma's lovestruck wedding anniversary post for Virat Kohli: 3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma's lovestruck wedding anniversary post for Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have completed three years of their wedding today. The duo had been dating for over four years before they tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. They have been synonymous with 'Power Couple' since then. Virushka, as their fans love to call them, have proved time and again that their love for each other has been just growing with time. Their social media PDA is proof enough that they are a match made in heaven. On Friday, Anushka dedicated a post for Virat Kohli and wished him on their special day.

Sharing a lovestruck picture, pregnant Anushka wrote, "3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us.. Miss you." The picture shows Anushka hugging Virat from the back as they share a precious moment. Check out-

On the other hand, Virat Kohli also wished the actress on their third marriage anniversary by sharing an unseen picture from their wedding. In the picture, Anushka is seen flaunting her infectious smile along with Virat during the ceremony. He wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together."

In August this year, actress Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy with husband Virat Kohli. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" Virat also shared the same adorable photo on his social media with the same caption. While Anushka flaunted a black and white polka dots outfit, Virat looked dashing in a grey tee and white pants in the picture.

On the work front, Mom-to-be Anushka recently shared that she will get back to shooting once she delivers her first child. "Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy," said Anushka.

However, Anushka Sharma has treated her fans with amazing web shows like Pataal Lok and Bulbull during the lockdown. Fans were all praise for the actress's choices as a producer.

