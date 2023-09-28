Thursday, September 28, 2023
     
  5. Animal: Vijay Deverakonda lauds Rashmika Mandanna for her Geetanjali's character in the film

Animal: Vijay Deverakonda lauds Rashmika Mandanna for her Geetanjali's character in the film

Vijay Deverakonda praised Rashmika Mandanna for her character of Geetanjali in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will be released worldwide on December 1.

Snigdha Behera New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2023 17:31 IST
The makers finally released the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal. The teaser is being praised for its power-packed scenes. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character of Geetanjali in the film is been showered with love from people including Vijay Deverakonda. The actor took to social media to wish Rashmika Mandanna and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He even extended birthday wishes to Ranbir Kapoor.

He wrote in the caption, "Wishing my Darlings @imvangasandeep @iamRashmika...And my fav RK the very best and Happy Birthday!". Rashmika too replied back to his post in the cutest way possible. She wrote in the caption, " Thankyouuuuuuu @TheDeverakonda....You be the besteststttt. For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda has starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2017 blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

The teaser which was released today showed Ranbir Kapoor's character exuding swag by picking up guns and fighting. The film also teases action sequences and Ranbir's dual persona. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the upcoming action movie also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rtripti Dimri and Shakti Kapoor among others. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. Animal will be released worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

