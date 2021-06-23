Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan revisits 'Naseeb' memories, shares iconic picture dressed as a matador

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been on a social media spree. The actor has been treating his fans and followers with some throwback pictures from his personal and professional life. From rare pictures of his younger days with family to unseen clips from his film sets. On Wednesday, Big B surprised his fans with a throwback picture of himself from his film Naseeb dressed as a matador for his character. A Manmohan Desai directorial that turned out to be a super hit in the 80's also starred Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini and late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles.

The legendry actor also shared a trivia from the film's set. He wrote in the caption, "… the matador and the gun .. film NASEEB .. climax on a rotating Resturant .. a set built at Chandivali Studio .. and it rotated .. so action scenes , drama , Resturant on fire ,all .. done while it rotated ..Only the great Manmohan Desai could conceive all this .. and succeed .. and we’re talking the 80’s .. no VFX no CG nothing ..those were the days my friend."

Yesterday he had hared a picture from his film Deewar as he reminisced about the first day of his shoot. He captioned it as, "...those were the days my friend.. and the knotted shirt.. it has a story.. first day of shoot.. shot ready.. camera about to roll.. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor.. so tied it up in a knot and.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next star in Rumi Jaffrey's 'Chehre' co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Bachchan will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The veteran star recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'The Intern'. He has replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit movie of the same name, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Big B also has films like 'Jhund', 'Goodbye', 'May Day', and several others in the pipeline.