Allu Arjun to have his wax twin at Madame Tussauds Dubai, first glimpse out

Allu Arjun to have his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai. The official handle of Madam Tussauds Dubai shared a video of Allu Arjun greeting everyone after getting out of the car. Along with the video, the caption read, "National Award winner; the first Telugu Actor in 69 years to win his award and icon of dance moves, the one and only Allu Arjun is all set to come face to face with his wax twin at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year.

In the clip, Allu Arjun was conversing with the officials. He said, "In a way, this is a very surreal experience for me because, as a kid when I went to Madame Tussauds, I would never imagine that I would see myself as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds". As soon as this piece of information was shared on social media, fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section with congratulations and best wishes. One user wrote, "Most Hardworking Tollywood Hero Becomes Most Loved Actor in India Allu Arjun". Another user wrote, "Only hero to have a statue in Madame Tussauds". "Congratulations bunny @alluarjun garu.... all the very best for #PushpaTheRule".

This comes after Allu Arjun had recently won the National Film Award in the best category. Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the second instalment of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule. The upcoming sequel will showcase the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist in the first part. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also see Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli in the upcoming film. Pushpa: The Rule will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

