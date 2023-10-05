Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Choi Hyun Wook apologises to fans for his inappropriate behaviour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Choi Hyun Wook

Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Choi Hyun was recently caught up in controversy after a viral video of him went viral on social media. The actor was bashed by the netizens for his inappropriate action in the public.

In the video, the actor was spotted holding hands with a girl. He was also seen smoking and throwing a cigarette on the street. Choi Hyun Wook recently penned a letter to apologise to his fans for improperly disposing of the trash. He wrote, "Hello. This is Choi Hyun Wook. Firstly, I'm really sorry to have disappointed the fans. It would not be enough for me to act responsibly in every moment, I even disappointed many due to my careless actions.

I apologise once again to the drama's director and writer, as well as the staff and other actors, as well as the many who are working with us. I will humbly accept the scolding and the warnings, looking back upon myself and work hard to show you a more mature side of myself". Choi Hyun Wook is currently seen in the drama Twinkling Watermelon. The first episode aired on September 25. He also has an upcoming drama titled High Cookie which is scheduled to premiere on October 23.

Choi Hyun Wook made his debut as an actor in the 2019 web series Real: Time: Love, in which he played the role of Moon Ye-chan. On March 23, 2020, Choi was also cast for the web drama Pop Out Boy!, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. He gained more recognition in the drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Weak Hero Class 1 and D.P.2.

Also read: Leo trailer out: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt treat fans with swag & action in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial

Also read: Khufiya review: Ali Fazal and Tabu shine in this Vishal Bhardwaj directorial

Latest Entertainment News