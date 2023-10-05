Khufiya review: Ali Fazal and Tabu shine in this Vishal Bhardwaj directorial

Ali Fazal and Tabu in film Khufiya. Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Khufiya

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: October 5

October 5 Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Genre: Spy-thriller

Vishal Bhardwaj's film 'Khufiya' has finally been released on the streaming platform. The film has a strong star cast including Tabu, Ali Fazal, Vamika Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. Vishal Bhardwaj, one of the most powerful filmmakers and directors of Bollywood, has once again come among the audience with his own special style of film 'Khufiya'. Vishal has expertise in making films based on many novels like 'Othello', 'Omkara' and 'Macbeth' as 'Maqbool'. 'Khufiya' is based on Amar Bhushan's best-selling novel, 'Escape to Nowhere' into a film. It stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Vamika Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles. How is this movie? How is its story? How is the acting? Will it live up to the expectations of Vishal's fans, let us know.

Story of 'Intelligence

The story begins with Tabu's voice praising a beautiful girl who is ready to go to a party, the voice says, "She was very strange, hidden like a crime, then revealed like Shabaab, sometimes destiny." Like ridiculous..." Then the party scene comes and the woman is murdered. After this the real movie starts, but this first scene is enough to feel the woman's courage and the story's soul.

The film focuses entirely on Krishna Mehra, portrayed by Tabu, an operative of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), who is given the responsibility of tracking down a spy from the agency that sells India's defence secrets to the CIA. How does she accomplish the mission? How do R&AW and CIA work together? Who is Mole? Many such secrets come to light in 'Khufiya'.

What is so special about the film?

Vishal Bhardwaj has honed in on everything that makes a director perfect, to bring strong content to the screen. He brings out the story as a package without revealing much. With a strong star cast and shooting in real locations, he seems to be very close to making everything real. 'Khufiya' works on many levels, first of all, the script, as the film grabs your attention from beginning to end and makes you connected with the characters' journey. What follows is a mission that, while seemingly straightforward, is quite difficult, with many aspects and backstories that add twists to the story. The story moves forward without getting stuck anywhere. The climax is also thrilling. The casting is also perfect.

About the music in the film

Vishal Bhardwaj always keeps the promise of great music to his audience. This time too, you can enjoy the excellent workmanship of music from the beginning of the story till the climax of the film, with folk music playing in the background.

Characters portrayed the actors

Tabu has portrayed the complex character of Krishna Mehra brilliantly and has given a memorable performance. She looks perfect from the initial scene till the end. There are also scenes where she says everything through her eyes that you have to see to believe. Ali Fazal has played a character with grey shades and has acted well. It takes him a while to get the pitch right, but his performance gets better as the story progresses. Vamika Gabbi has done such a good job in this film that now the audience will expect the same from her every time. She performs brilliantly. Ashish Vidyarthi as the head of the agency is a masterstroke. Bangladeshi actress Azmari Haq Badhon has made a great debut by playing a powerful role. Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Bahl and Shataf Figaar among others are seen getting into their characters. In conclusion, 'Khufiya' is a well-made film for spy thriller lovers. After watching 'Khufiya' you will once again go gaga about Vishal's brilliant direction.

