Mission Raniganj: CBFC praises Akshay Kumar-Parineeti's film, advance booking suggests decent opening

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is all set to release in theatres. The advance booking for the upcoming survival thriller has commenced and fans are excited to see their favourite stars on big screens. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue producer Pooja Entertainment recently announced the commencement of advance booking on their social media handles. Along with the motion poster, the caption read, "A step closer for you to witness the biggest Rescue Mission, #2DaystoMissionRaniganj, Advance Booking Open Now".

According to Sacnilk's report regarding the advance booking of the film,

Hindi (2D): 2,824,599 (38.25 lakhs)

Tickets Sold (Day 6): 16,724

Average Ticket Price (ATP)

Hindi (2D): 207

Total Shows (Day 1): 2,862

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue tells the story of Jaswant Singh Gill who saved the lives of 64 miners trapped in a flooded mine in 1989. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is set to release in theatres on October 6. Mission Raniganj will also feature Kumud Mishra and Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Sharam and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, it has been revealed that, Parineeti's role in the film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is just 10 minutes long but is a crucial character. ''Time is running out and they need to be rescued before they perish. In such a scenario, the makers had to focus on the principal track to keep the interest and tension levels high. Hence, there’s very little focus on Parineeti Chopra’s track. Her screen time is around 10 minutes,'' the portal reported quoting a source. In addition, the source said, "But hers is a crucial character. And the makers were keen to have a strong performer like Parineeti Chopra for the part. She also understood the importance of her character and willingly came on board".

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue will be Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's second film after Kesari.

