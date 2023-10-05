CBI registers case against CBFC officials, others in Censor Board corruption case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Central Bureau of Investigation office in New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against three private individuals and unnamed public servants of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at Mumbai office. CBI came into action after Tamil actor Vishal accused the Mumbai office of CBFC of taking bribe for issuing certification to his recent release. It was alleged that in the month of September, 2023, a private person accepted a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 and connived with others to obtain the necessary censor certificate from CBFC, Mumbai for a Hindi dubbed film.

As per the FIR, it was alleged that in furtherance of the conspiracy, he initially demanded a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 from the complainant on behalf of the officials of CBFC Mumbai and later after negotiations, he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 6,54,000.

It is also alleged that in this case, bribes were given to CBFC Mumbai officials in two bank accounts of the other two accused. Subsequently, the necessary certificate was issued by CBFC, Mumbai, for that film reportedly dubbed in Hindi on September 26. It was also alleged that apart from that money, the accused also received Rs 20,000 in his bank account from the account of a private company as coordination fee for himself. Reportedly, out of Rs 6,54,000, an amount of Rs 6,50,000 was immediately withdrawn in cash.

The premises of the accused and other people associated with the accused were searched at four different places including Mumbai, from which incriminating documents were recovered.

How it all started?

Actor Vishal recently shared a video on his Instagram handle and made shocking claims about the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of the release of the Hindi version of his film. In his video, Vishal accused the CBFC of corruption and claimed that he paid Rs 6.5 lakh to receive a certificate for the Hindi release.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Visha wrote, "#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office."

Later the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting assured the actor of strict action in the matter and tweeted the next day.

