World Kidney Day: Are painkillers quietly damaging your kidneys? Expert explains the risks

New Delhi:

Painkillers are one of the most commonly used medicines across the globe. People use them for relieving headache, muscle pain, and arthritis, as well as for injuries sustained during sports. Painkillers are so easily accessible and give quick results, and hence, people take them without much consideration.

However, medical experts are cautioning people that regular and excessive use of painkillers may silently damage the kidneys over a period of time. On the occasion of World Kidney Day, medical experts are pointing out the dangers of using painkillers and the importance of being aware of them for the health of our kidneys!

How commonly used painkillers affect the kidneys

The commonly used painkillers are classified as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, commonly known as NSAIDs. These medicines are known for relieving pain and inflammation by stopping the production of certain chemicals in the body. According to Dr Sunil Jawale, nephrologist and renal specialist at Inamdar Hospital, Pune, these medicines can also affect the way the kidneys function.

“Many common pain medicines belong to a group called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. These medicines reduce chemicals in the body that cause pain and inflammation. However, they may also reduce blood flow to the kidneys, which can affect the way the kidneys filter waste from the body,” he explains. Over time, this reduced blood flow can place additional stress on the kidneys.

The risk of kidney injury from overuse

Doctors say that using NSAIDs too frequently or for long periods may increase the risk of acute kidney injury. In some cases, it may also contribute to a gradual decline in kidney function. Dr Jawale notes that the risk is particularly higher for people who already have certain health conditions.

“Overuse of NSAIDs is known to cause acute kidney injury and may also lead to a gradual decline in kidney function when taken regularly for a long time,” he says. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or existing kidney problems are more vulnerable. Older people may also be at a greater risk of kidney damage due to the natural decline in kidney function that occurs with age. Dehydration and the use of certain drugs, such as diuretics and blood pressure medication, can place additional strain on the kidneys, especially when combined with the regular use of painkillers.

Why is kidney damage not noticed

The problem with kidney-related problems is that the damage may be happening silently. There may be no noticeable signs and symptoms of the problem in the early stages. As a result, many people continue to rely on painkillers regularly for chronic headaches, back pain or joint discomfort without realising that their kidney function could be gradually affected.

By the time symptoms appear, significant damage may already have occurred.

When should you be careful with painkillers?

Doctors stress that painkillers are not harmful when used occasionally and under medical guidance. The real concern arises when they are taken frequently without supervision or used for long periods to manage chronic pain.

“If pain remains consistent, it is important to consult your doctor instead of relying on self-medication,” Dr Jawale advises.

Also read: World Kidney Day: Can drinking more water cure kidney disease? Experts explain