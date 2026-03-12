World Kidney Day: Can drinking more water cure kidney disease? Experts explain

New Delhi:

Water has always been considered an easy fix for all our problems. From improving our skin to improving our digestion, hydration has become synonymous with solving all our problems. One popular belief that has been going around on social media is that drinking a lot of water can ‘flush out’ kidney diseases.

Nephrologists, however, have refuted this popular belief. While they admit that water is essential for our kidneys, they argue that it cannot heal damaged kidneys or cure kidney diseases. Experts have explained why hydration is necessary and how this popular belief originated.

Why do people believe that water can ‘flush out’ kidney diseases

The kidneys play an important role in flushing out all the wastes and excess fluids from our blood. This occurs through a process of filtration. These wastes and excess fluids are discharged from our bodies in the form of urine. As hydration is necessary in the process of filtration, people have developed the popular belief that drinking a lot of water can cure problems related to the kidneys.

Dr Ankita Dilip Patil, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician at Prakriya Hospitals in Bangalore, explains that this belief is not medically accurate. “While water is essential for overall health, it is not a cure for kidney problems. Adequate hydration supports kidney function and can help prevent issues like dehydration and kidney stones, but it cannot reverse kidney disease,” she says.

The real causes of kidney disease

Kidney disease rarely develops on its own. In most cases, it is the result of underlying health conditions that gradually damage the kidneys over time. According to Dr Patil, factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, infections, autoimmune disorders and genetic conditions are among the most common causes.

“Once the kidneys are damaged, no amount of water can restore them. Drinking water cannot repair the damaged filters in the kidneys or reverse the cause of the injury,” she explains. This is why a combination of drugs, lifestyle modifications, and monitoring of blood pressure and blood sugars is necessary. In severe cases, dialysis and a kidney transplant may be necessary.

Is it possible for too much water to be harmful?

While it is necessary for people to drink enough water, experts caution that sometimes, drinking too much of it may cause further problems, especially for people with kidney diseases. Dr Krithika Mohan, Consultant and Lead Nephrologist and Transplant Medicine Specialist, Cytecare Hospitals, Bangalore, says.

“Simply drinking more water cannot repair damaged kidneys or cure chronic kidney disease. In fact, for patients with advanced kidney disease or certain heart conditions, excessive fluid intake may lead to swelling, breathlessness, high blood pressure, or fluid buildup in the lungs,” she explains. Because the kidneys are responsible for removing excess fluids, impaired kidney function can make it difficult for the body to manage large amounts of water.

So, how much water should you drink?

There is no one-size-fits-all rule when it comes to hydration. Fluid requirements vary depending on factors such as physical activity, weather conditions, diet and overall health. For healthy adults, experts generally recommend around 2–3 litres of fluids a day, including water from food and beverages.

However, people with kidney disease may require personalised guidance. “The ideal fluid intake depends on kidney function, heart health, medications and overall medical condition. Rather than following social media trends that recommend drinking 3–4 litres of water daily, it is best to consult a nephrologist for personalised advice,” says Dr Mohan.

Water is essential in the maintenance of kidney health. However, it is not the solution to the cure of kidney disease. The most effective way of maintaining the health of the kidneys is through screening and the management of diseases that cause kidney disease, as well as timely medical attention. While hydration is essential, it is far more important to find the balance rather than just consuming more and more water.

