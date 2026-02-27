Liver detox in Ayurveda: Natural remedies and foods that work

New Delhi:

Each organ in the body is necessary for a variety of processes. One such essential organ that is critical to the operation of every bodily system is the liver. The liver aids in food digestion and purifies the body's blood. The ability to digest food will be strong if the liver is robust. Toxins are eliminated from the body with the aid of the liver. Liver issues are becoming more common as a result of the hectic lifestyle we lead today and the type of food we eat. Increasing alcohol and junk food intake is detrimental to the liver.

According to Ayurvedic doctor Chanchal Sharma, the good news is that there are many treatments available in Ayurveda to strengthen the liver.

Ways to strengthen the liver

Giloy – According to Ayurveda, Giloy acts as an elixir. Consuming it boosts your immunity and reduces inflammation within the body.

How to use- You can drink Giloy juice or its decoction in the morning on an empty stomach.

Bhringraj - Bhringraj is known as a liver tonic in Ayurveda. Consuming it helps relieve fatty liver problems and is also beneficial for those suffering from jaundice.

How to use it: Take 1 teaspoon of Bhringraj powder and mix it with lukewarm water. You can also drink Bhringraj juice.

Amla- Amla is rich in Vitamin C, due to which it purifies your liver by removing the toxins present inside it.

How to use: Eat 1-2 Indian gooseberries every morning. You can also make Indian gooseberry juice or consume it in powdered form.

Turmeric- Turmeric contains an element called curcumin, which protects you from inflammation in the liver and prevents any kind of infection.

How to use it: You can regularly drink turmeric milk before bed. You can also include turmeric in your diet.

Lemon and Honey- To keep the liver clean and strong, you can drink a little lemon and honey mixed with lukewarm water in the morning on an empty stomach.

Ways to keep the liver healthy

To strengthen the liver, do yoga or any exercise regularly for about half an hour.

Include green vegetables and fresh fruits in your diet.

Drink at least 3-4 litres of water throughout the day.

Do not consume intoxicants like alcohol and cigarettes.

Do not eat food with too much oil and spices.

Get enough sleep.

Precautions

Before using any Ayurvedic medicine to strengthen the liver, consult a specialist. This can be harmful.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

