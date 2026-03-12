Bhopal's 2,000 hotels facing LPG cylinder shortage, govt says attempts on to control crisis | 10 Points

New Delhi:

Amid shortage in supply of LPG cylinders across the country due to war in West Asia, Bhopal's 2,000 hotel resorts are facing a major crisis due to the unavailability of commercial cylinders. The President of the Hotel Association Tejkulpal Singh asked how hotels would feed their customers as the hotel industry is included in emergency services.

Gas companies have started flat refusals on commercial cylinders, with commercial cylinder stocks exhausted for three days. The President of the Hotel Association stated that the Bhopal Collector has ordered the supply of commercial cylinders to be stopped. Services have also been suspended in hotels with pipeline supply. Electric induction tandoors will also be supplied from Bangalore and Mumbai after a week and electric induction will increase power consumption and will impact us, he said. The President of the Hotel Industry Association stated that news is circulating in the market that commercial cylinders are being sold through black marketing. Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Thursday said that efforts are underway to bring the LPG crisis under control and that avenues are opening for India to secure additional supply. Speaking to reporters, he said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had answered questions regarding the LPG crisis in Parliament on Wednesday. He said due to diplomatic sensitivities, some matters related to supply through the Hormuz Strait cannot be revealed. "The Prime Minister has spoken to all countries regarding how the Hormuz Strait issue has affected lives and sought exemptions. I am not giving the exact data, but ways are opening for us to get more LPG," Gopi said. He said priority is being given to emergency utility services such as hospitals and crematoriums. "We, as a ministry, feel the situation is under control. However, we have no right to control several technical aspects outside the country," he said. He added that the right to fix prices was given to petroleum companies as they are public sector undertakings. "How can you say that since PM Modi is governing, it should be withdrawn? The whole system is moving perfectly ahead. The Hormuz Strait is strategically critical for us," he said. Gopi said full efforts are underway to address the LPG crisis. He said that during the COVID period, the administration had the right to take crisis management measures and that this does not depend solely on the ministry.

