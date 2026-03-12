Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th result 2026 likely next week: Sources

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Intermediate, Class 12 exam results 2026 between March 21 and 24, while matric, Class 10 exam result by March 28, 2026, sources in BSEB told India TV Digital. The Bihar Board 12th, 10th results 2026 once announced, students can check the inter, matric exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to February 13 while Matric, Class 10 exam from February 17 to 25, 2026. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 10th and 12th marksheet PDF. To download BSEB 10th, 12th marksheet 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB Class 10 and 12 marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB Class 10 and 12 marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB 10th and 12 marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB 10th result date of past 6 years

2025 - March 29

2024- March 31

2023- March 31

2022- March 31

2021- April 5

2020- May 26.

BSEB 12th result date of past 6 years

2025 - March 25

2024 - March 23

2023 - March 21

2022 - March 16

2021 - March 26

2020 - March 24.

BSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to download scorecard at results.biharboardonline.com

The students can check BSEB 10th, 12th result 2026 on the official website - results.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th and 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB 10th and 12th scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB 10th, 12th scorecard PDF link

Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials

BSEB 10th and 12th scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB 10th, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB 10th, 12th passing marks

The minimum passing marks for BSEB 10th and 12th is 30 per cent marks theory exam and 40 per cent marks in practical exam.

For details on BSEB Class 10 and 12 results 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

