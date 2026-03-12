Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 date: BSER Class 10 result likely by March 20, says official

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 result 2026 by March 20, the BSER 10th exam was concluded on March 11. A senior board official told India TV Digital, "the evaluation process is on, students can expect their Class 10 result by March 20." The Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2026 once released, it will be available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students applied to appear for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 this year, the exam was held at 6,195 centres across the state. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RBSE 10th scorecard 2026 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download RBSE 10th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

The students can download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download BSER 10th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to check BSER 10th result 2026 vis SMS

The students can check BSER 10th result 2026 vis SMS following these steps. To check RBSE 10th result, type RJ10 [Your Roll Number] and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

For details on Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.