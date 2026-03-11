CBSE 10th exam 2026: What can be the 'evaluation mode' for cancelled papers in Middle East

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam 2026 has been concluded today, March 11. But, for students in Middle East, CBSE has earlier cancelled the Class 10 exam and the evaluation process for the cancelled paper will be notified by the board. The mode of declaration of Class 10 exam result in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course, CBSE in a notification mentioned.

Let's have a look on CBSE's alternative assessment scheme taken for cancelled papers during COVID-19 period -

As per the CBSE circular, the evaluation process will be based on 20 marks for internal assessment and 80 marks for the theory paper. The assessment of 80 marks will be done by school -

based on the marks scored by the candidate in the different tests/exams conducted by the school during the year, and

the marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 board examinations.

CBSE 10th exam has been cancelled in these Middle East countries -

Bahrain

Iran

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CBSE 10th result date 2026

The CBSE Class 10 result is naturally announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 result 2026 to be announced by May 11. The CBSE 10th exam is going to be concluded on March 11 and students can expect their result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.