Leo trailer out: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt treat fans with swag & action in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial

The makers and cast have finally unveiled the trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's most anticipated film Leo. The trailer showcased the world of Leo and how he deals with the struggles he faces in this action film.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section. One user said, "What a turning point.....goosebumps reached peak level". "Super Thalapathy + Lokesh + Anirudh = Goosebumps overload", wrote another user. The third user commented, "Things that never end is goosebumps in our Thalapathy movies".

This film marks Thalapathy Vijaya and Lokesh Kangaraj's second collaboration after Master, which was released in 2021. Leo has been co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagdish Palaniswamy. The music of Leo has been composed by Anirudh Ravinchander. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand among others.

With this upcoming film Leo, Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay reunite on the big screen after a gap of 15 years. They have worked in films including Ghilli and Thirupaachi. The duo were last seen together in the 2002 film Kuruvi.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Varisu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film was helmed by Vamsi Paidipally and was released in January this year.

