Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU ARJUN Allu Arjun clocks 7 million followers on Instagram

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Monday touched the seven million followers mark on Instagram and thanked his fans for their love. The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram and said he was grateful. "Thank you for all the love. Gratitude forever," he captioned the picture.

The actor has contributed towards various relief funds amid the coronavirus pandemic. Arjun made a donation of Rs 1.25 crore to relief funds of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala and an additional, Rs 20 lakh to Corona Crisis Charity set up by south film industry to help the daily wage workers.

On his birthday in April, the actor had shared an update about his 20th film with the title and the first look poster. Taking to Instagram, the Telugu star had shared his look from the film and said, "First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @thisisdsp . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it".

Allu Arjun completed 17 years in the industry this year. He made his screen debut as an adult with romantic drama Gangotri (2003) at the beginning of his 20s. After that, he never looked back. Arjun is a natural entertainer with a complete package. He will be next seen in the action-thriller "Pushpa", featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage