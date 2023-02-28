Tuesday, February 28, 2023
     
  After Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam recalls young boy recording her video: 'It was so bad...got millions of views'

Yami Gautam has revealed how a young boy recorded her video without her consent. Read to know what happened next.

Published on: February 28, 2023
After Alia Bhatt recently criticised the paparazzi for taking photos of her inside her own home, many Bollywood celebrities came out in support and called out the paps for invading her privacy. Some also shared their unpleasant experiences with fans and photographers. Now, Yami Gautam, in a recent interview, revealed that she had a similar experience, when a 'young boy' recorded a video of her without her consent. She also shared how a line needs to be drawn between celebrities and the paparazzi culture.

In an interview with Puja Talwar, Yami told, "Aaj kal koi aise le k video bana raha hoga (These days anyone can record a video anytime, without consent). Some boy came on my farm, a very young boy, a teenager who must be 19-20, and requested my staff ‘can we take a picture’. I am very open, you know, welcoming people. It’s a small town and people wanna come and visit and talk. And, I am very happy to do that. I thought he is taking a picture but he was taking a video. A video of…it was so bad, and that person apparently got millions of views, he’s celebrating his vlog…"

"It may seem I'm so happy mujhe comment mil gayi (I am getting a lot of comments/publicity) but that means that has encouraged that person to do it again with somebody,” the actor added. Puja quipped, “And encourage others to do it.” “Which they did. They all came back at home with cameras and they are taking a tour of my home. I am like ‘what is happening? Where are we going?’ You making this so normal for next generation. Absolutely there has to be a line drawn and everything is not okay. This is not okay,” Yami added.

Alia Bhatt's post

Alia posted a collage of pictures of herself, taken inside the house without her consent and wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Tagging the Mumbai police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt privacy invasion: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences; Karan Johar REACTS

Yami Gautam's work front

Yami was recently seen in Lost, which was released this month. It is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The actress also has Netflix's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Sunny Kaushal lined up.

ALSO READ: Rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur amp up style quotient at Jackky Bhagnani’s party

