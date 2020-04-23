Alia Bhatt visits parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, director reveals 'she sat at a distance'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt visits parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is very close to her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. while the diva lives in a separate house, she keeps visiting her parents and makes memories with them. With coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been keeping at home to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. In a recent interview, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt opened up about Alia and revealed that the actress visited them recently. He revealed to Mumbai Mirror that Alia followed all the rules of the lockdown and sat at a distance from them.

Mahesh Bhatt said, "We met a few days ago—she lives a few buildings away and it’s a protected space. So, she just walked across with a mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfill the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood."

It is rumoured that Alia Bhatt has been living with beau Ranbir Kapoor during the lockdown. The duo's pictures went viral on the internet as they were spotted in the building's compound together. On the other hand, Alia's sister Shaheen keeps posting photos of her on social media. Fans have started to speculate that Shaheen is also staying with Alia and Ranbir.

However, their mother Soni Razdan put an end to the rumours when she revealed that Alia and Shaheen live separately. When the veteran actress was asked if her daughters are watching the reruns of her show Buniyaad which are currently being telecast on Doordarshan, Soni told Mumbai Mirror, “Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth".

Alia and Ranbir recently featured in a short film called Family. For the film, the actors shot their parts at their home due to lockdown. Director Prasoon Pandey revealed that Ranbir and Alia shot each other for the film. He told PTI, "Ranbir and Alia went behind the camera for each other."

