Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor spotted with their little one Raha as they jet off for family vacation | Photos

SPOTTED!!! Bollywood’s favourite power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were papped recently at Mumbai airport along with their daughter Raha. Ever since the birth of their daughter, Alia and Ranbir never miss a moment to enjoy the little joys of parenthood. Both the actors had a lot going on for them professionally but seems like they have taken a break from their busy schedules to spend some family vacation time with their little one, in Dubai.

Alia looked cool and comfy in an all-black outfit pairing it with her signature sunglasses, white sneakers, a cross body sling bag paired with minimal makeup. On the other hand, Ranbir went all white, opting for a shirt, matching pants, and a side sling. The actor also surprised his fans by letting go off his heavy beard that he had been keeping for the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Animal’. Their daughter Raha was also with them, but they asked the paparazzi to avoid clicking the little one’s picture.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SANDEEPREDDY.VANGA@ALIAABHATTRanbir Kapoor's Animal and Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone are both releasing on 11 August 2023 in theaters and on Netflix respectively

Alia and Ranbir are both quite busy on the work front. While Alia just returned from Brazil after attending the Netflix Tudum event for her much anticipated Hollywood debut ‘ Heart of Stone’, along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Ranbir has just wrapped up the shooting of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The teaser of the film just released and we must say it looks quite promising. Another happy coincidence is that Alia’s Heart of Stone and Ranbir’s Animal are both going to release on the same day on Netflix and in theatres respectively.

Currently, Alia is gearing up for the release of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani where she reunites with her GullyBoy costar Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film will hit the theatres on 29 July 2023. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

