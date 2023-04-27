Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt opens up about motherhood and work, says ‘I go to therapy every week’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child Raha, who was born in November 2022. The actress frequently says how much she enjoys spending time with Raha. Alia Bhatt returned to work a few months after Raha's birth, she was spotted in Kashmir filming for her upcoming flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Needless to say, Alia Bhatt has managed to strike the perfect work-life balance, juggling motherhood and job.

In a recent interview, Alia expressed concern over whether she is doing the right thing for her daughter Raha and her job.

Alia Bhatt on juggling motherhood and work

According to Vogue, Alia opened up about how there is still a healthy amount of mum guilt. Alia pointed out. "It does make me anxious to wonder if I am doing the right thing by my baby and at work," she explained. There's a lot of pressure on women to excel at both...almost like the old-school dogma that if you have a baby, you have to sacrifice your profession or you're not a good mother. It's critical for new mothers to take time off work to get their bearings, and it's as necessary for organisations and industries to give them that time instead of dismissing them."

Raha's caring mother lavished admiration on her child, revealing that while she is well-behaved and calm, she does have difficult days. However, Alia stated that she is a control freak who always wants to win.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt has a number of intriguing projects in the works. The actress, who was most recently seen in Brahmastra, will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the film, she will co-star with Ranveer Singh. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

