DYK Ranbir Kapoor is constantly nervous that his daughter Raha will forget him? Alia Bhatt reveals

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. They married on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their first chil, a baby girl on November 6, 2022. They have been relishing the new chapter of their lives and have found the proper balance between their work and parental responsibilities. In a recent interview, Alia discussed the closeness her husband Ranbir has with their daughter Raha.

During an interview with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt spoke candidly about the loving relationship that exists between Ranbir and Raha. "It’s adorable to watch the two of them together because he’s had to bulk up quite a bit for his character in Animal, so when he carries her, it’s like this giant picking up a little puppy. Ranbir is such a hands-on father at home that it sometimes gets difficult for me to even hold her for a second," said Alia.

She further went on to say, "And he’s got very unique ways of hanging out with Raha—he likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a good amount of time looking at the big green plant there. He thinks of her as this earthly sprite. He’s travelling at the moment, so I try to recreate that same routine with Raha because Ranbir’s constantly nervous that she’ll forget him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The movie is set to release on July 28, 2023.

