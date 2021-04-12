Akshay Kumar returns home after testing negative for COVID19; Twinkle Khanna shares adorable caricature

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar returns home he tests negative for COVID19; Twinkle Khanna shares adorable caricature

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna confirmed the news on her social media. Twinkle shared an adorable caricature of the couple and wrote, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."

In the art shared by Twinkle is a caricature inspired by Simpsons, the couple can be seen standing next to each other and Twinkle holding a book with her pen name, Mrs Funny Bones, written on it.

Many fans, followers and celebrities poured in their well wishes in the comments section. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis.

On April 4, Akshay Kumar was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He took to his social media and confirmed the news. and then later in the evening, he was admitted to the hospital. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

He added, "I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

Just a day after, Akshay informed everyone that he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon, take care," his statement reads.

On the professional front, Akshay has a number of projects lined up in the pipeline. He will be seen in Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.